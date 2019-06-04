Old-school Food Network fans, rejoice! Alton Brown's hit show, "Good Eats," is returning to television this August in a reboot series called "Good Eats: The Return."

Brown took to Instagram yesterday to officially announce that the beloved series will be back on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. EST.

Fans will remember "Good Eats" as the show that combined, well, good eats with whimsical humor and hard scientific facts behind the recipes we know and love. After a 250 episode run from 1999 to 2012, Brown took a five-year hiatus from the show to focus on other Food Network projects such as "Iron Chef America" and "Cutthroat Kitchen."

Yesterday's announcement was long anticipated for die-hard Good Eaters. The Chef initially announced the shows return almost two years ago at Dragon Con, a multimedia and pop culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, stating, "We’re bringing it back. We’re restarting it. We’re getting the band back together."

In the interlude, Brown revamped 13 old episodes in a shorter series, "Good Eats: Reloaded" for Food Network's sister station, the Cooking Channel. On Twitter, Brown stated that the Cooking Channel series was intended to revisit and renovate classic episodes with new scenes and recipes.

As for his upcoming series, the food-science sage has yet to reveal what exactly viewers can expect. In the meantime, Brown said, "Get your viewing parties ready. We’ll certainly be having one here."