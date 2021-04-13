IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 light and bright soup recipes for spring

Bring on the asparagus, peas and leeks!
Love split pea soup? Give fresh peas a chance.
Love split pea soup? Give fresh peas a chance. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Ronnie Koenig

Spring isn't necessarily the time of year you naturally associate with soup but if you haven't tried making it with fresh, seasonal produce you are seriously missing out! Packed with flavor and nutrients, these sensational soup recipes come together quickly and will result in a great lunch, snack or dinner for you or the whole family. Shop your local farmers market for what looks good and go from there — or grab frozen vegetables as necessary (it's not cheating, they're so good for you!).

Here are six of our favorite soups to celebrate spring in your kitchen:

1. Healthy Spring Pea Soup Bread Bowls

Healthy Spring Pea Soup Bread Bowls
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Healthy Spring Pea Soup Bread Bowls

Casey Barber

This lightened up and bright version of split pea soup is vegetarian and served in bread bowls, makes for a filling lunch. If you want to skip the bread, serve it in your favorite bowl and garnish with lemon zest.

2. Carrot-Ginger Soup

This healthy carrot soup is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The smell of fresh grated ginger will fill your kitchen — serve with a salad for a winning combination.

Carrot-Ginger Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Ed Harris

3. Charred Cauliflower Soup

Charred Cauliflower Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Charred Cauliflower Soup

Ed Harris

If you've shied away from cooking with cauliflower in the past, now's the time to give it a try. This veg deepens in flavor as it caramelizes so put some music on while you cook, pour a glass of wine and be patient.

Chef Ed Harris makes vegan charred cauliflower soup

Feb. 26, 202105:07

4. Valerie Bertinelli's Low-Carb Italian Wedding Soup

When you're feeling ready to transition out of your quarantine sweats, Valerie's soup should be your go-to. Filled with leafy greens, this soup is light on carbs but not low on taste.

Valerie Bertinelli's Low-Carb Italian Wedding Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Low-Carb Italian Wedding Soup

Valerie Bertinelli

5. Gazpacho Soup

Natalie Morales says this is one of her most-requested recipes and that in Spain gazpacho is served at most meals. Top yours off with fresh herbs, fruit, crab or even fresh avocado.

Gazpacho Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gazpacho Soup

Natalie Morales

6. Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup

The aromatic leeks in this soup offer immune-supporting vitamin C and a whole host of antioxidants, as well as a sweet, oniony flavor. Look for wild leeks at your local farmers market! Love asparagus? Try this cold asparagus and potato soup!

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Potato-Leek Soup

Joy Bauer

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.