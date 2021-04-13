6 light and bright soup recipes for spring

Spring isn't necessarily the time of year you naturally associate with soup but if you haven't tried making it with fresh, seasonal produce you are seriously missing out! Packed with flavor and nutrients, these sensational soup recipes come together quickly and will result in a great lunch, snack or dinner for you or the whole family. Shop your local farmers market for what looks good and go from there — or grab frozen vegetables as necessary (it's not cheating, they're so good for you!).

Here are six of our favorite soups to celebrate spring in your kitchen:

This lightened up and bright version of split pea soup is vegetarian and served in bread bowls, makes for a filling lunch. If you want to skip the bread, serve it in your favorite bowl and garnish with lemon zest.

This healthy carrot soup is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The smell of fresh grated ginger will fill your kitchen — serve with a salad for a winning combination.

If you've shied away from cooking with cauliflower in the past, now's the time to give it a try. This veg deepens in flavor as it caramelizes so put some music on while you cook, pour a glass of wine and be patient.

When you're feeling ready to transition out of your quarantine sweats, Valerie's soup should be your go-to. Filled with leafy greens, this soup is light on carbs but not low on taste.

Natalie Morales says this is one of her most-requested recipes and that in Spain gazpacho is served at most meals. Top yours off with fresh herbs, fruit, crab or even fresh avocado.

The aromatic leeks in this soup offer immune-supporting vitamin C and a whole host of antioxidants, as well as a sweet, oniony flavor. Look for wild leeks at your local farmers market! Love asparagus? Try this cold asparagus and potato soup!

