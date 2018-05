share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are looking for two families of four from the tri-state area to compete in a family fitness challenge on Tuesday, May 8! Families will answer fitness-themed questions on the show and engage in light physical activity. Kids should be within the age range of 8-18.

Does this sound like something your family would be interested in? Submit your information below for a chance to participate!