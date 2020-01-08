Tickets on sale for the TODAY team's live reading of 'Murder in Studio One'

Grab your detective hats, whodunit masters. The TODAY anchors are bringing to life a classic murder mystery —and you're invited to watch!

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Peter Alexander and more correspondents from the NBC News family are getting together in New York City for a one-time live reading of the 1941 radio play "Murder in Studio One."

Come be part of the audience as the TODAY team gets to the bottom of Norman Corwin's satirical mystery. The live production will take place 2 p.m. on April 27 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre, 18 Minetta Lane, New York, New York.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Proceeds go toward Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Can't make it? The reading will be available as a free podcast in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back at this page soon!

"Murder in Studio One," which parodies classic fictional detectives, follows a sleuthing duo as they investigate what happened to a radio announcer who was found dead in his studio. Corwin, the play's prolific creator known for his radio dramas in the '30s and '40s, dubbed it as "a study in the clichés of murder mysteries." Can't wait!

Norman Corwin's "Murder in Studio One" was adapted for Audible and TODAY with permission and assistance from the Norman Corwin Administrative Trust.