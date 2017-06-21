Under $50 Steals and Deals! Running sneakers, jewelry, beach towels and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals and various retailers are giving TODAY viewers a special treat: A week's worth of Steals and Deals that range from under $10- under $100!

Today, we're featuring great deals that are all under $50! We're also sharing some of Amazon's best summer deals for under $50.

Get ready to start shopping!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Sneakers and beach towels: Steals and Deals under $50 Play Video - 3:47 Sneakers and beach towels: Steals and Deals under $50 Play Video - 3:47

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Neither Jill Martin, Hip2Save nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Follow TODAY on Facebook so you don’t miss any of these amazing offers!

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaftan Poncho, $39, Staci Woo Sand and Seaclub

Stacie Woo

Retail price: $168

Percent discount: 78 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYWOO

(To purchase the poncho, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Staci Woo is offering their poncho at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Inspired by sun-soaked beach destinations and California cool, designer Staci Woo offers this must have summer edition.

Cut from airy cotton double gauze, this super soft 'Kauai' kaftan is framed with cotton eyelet sleeves and a simple hem.

You'll instantly slip into vacation mode, day to night over a bathing suit or with denim, cinching your waist with the drawstring ties.

It is proudly made in California. Celebrity fans include Sarah Michelle Geller,Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and more.

Staci Woo says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact sandandseaclub@gmail.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Celeste, Cecelia necklaces, $38, Lapis Lois

Angela Peterman / Lapis Lois

Retail price: $120

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: LAPISLOIS

(To purchase the necklace, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Lapis Lois is offering their necklaces at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Celeste necklace will appeal to your bohemian side with its delicate and free spirited beauty. It is made of wire wrapped faceted gemstones, pearls and a sparkling CZ star pendant. It comes in multiple colors and an extender.

Layer with the Cecelia necklace, a classic drop Y necklace and and the lovely CZ charm. Choose from 14kt gold fill or rhodium chain. This necklace also has a 2” extender.

Lapis Lois says their product will arrive within 7-14 business days at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact lapisloisjewelry@gmail.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Impulse Flash Sneakers, $49, Altra Running

Altra Running

Retail price: $165

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYALTRA

(To purchase the sneakers, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Altra Running s is offering their sneakers at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Keep your feet comfortable whether you are running, working out at the gym or walking the dog. The Impulse Flash makes you feel lighter on your feet.

The Impulse Flash is made of reflective material for style and safety in low-light situations with dynamic support. The fully cushioned zero drop platform encourages a natural, low-impact foot strike. It is shaped like a real foot for amazing comfort and room for the toes with a spacious toebox.

Altra Running says their product will arrive within 5-7 days with free shipping. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact contact@altrafootwear.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anatalya Luxury Resort Beach Towel Set of Two, $49, Luxor Linens

Luxor Linens

Retail price: $175

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSUMMER

(To purchase the towels, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Luxor Linens is offering their beach towels at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Drape yourself in our cool and comfortable Anatalya Classic Resort Beach Towel this season. Whether you are lounging poolside working on your tan, or returning from a refreshing swim, the 100 percent long staple Turkish cotton allows for a breathable and soft feel. The crisp broad stripe pattern lends a modern touch to its classic over-sized design. A necessary beach accessory that is available in bold to neutral tones. Any of these vibrant colors will be perfect for a summer getaway. Choose your favorite two colors (qua, black, grey, green, navy, orange, red, sand, yellow, fuschia) for the set.

Luxor Linens says their product will arrive within 5-10 business days at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact Today@luxorlinens.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Summer Pillows, $29, Frog Hill

Frog Hill

Retail price: $99-$159

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPILLOW

(To purchase the pillow, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Frog Hill is offering their pillows at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Decorate your home (indoor or out) with these fun and fabulous pillows.

These best-sellers come in three sizes (18”, 20” and 14x24”) and eight styles and colors.

There is an insert included and a hidden zipper closure so you can remove and wash the cover.

Styles include embroidered, indoor-outdoor, applique and various styles printed. Colors include: Red, pink, orange, black, navy, green, yellow, turquoise and taupe.

Frog Hill says their product will arrive within two-three weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.99. All sales are final.

Have a question about the product? Contact CustServ@froghilldesigns.net.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.