The 3 top trends of spring, according to Sarah Jessica Parker's stylist

It's almost time to start packing away those chunky sweaters to bust out some sunny spring trends! Who better to help revamp your transitional wardrobe than renowned celebrity stylist Erin Walsh.

Walsh is the woman behind some of the best red carpet looks on the likes of Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker and Maggie Gyllenhaal. She stopped by TODAY Friday to help us infuse some celebrity swagger into our own closets with the top trends of spring.

1. White hot

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Sheinelle Jones certainly knows how to rock this hot style!

The first look Walsh put together is all about the color white. The monochromatic look is a much better way to make a statement than the standard little black dress, but just as easy to wear and match.

Pencil Skirt, $50, Zara

Zara

Off-the-shoulder Ivory Top, $119, Stylekeepers

Stylekeepers

Ankle Wrap Heels, $28, Forever 21

Forever 21

2. Texture and shimmer

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Sparkly, but sweet!

The runways featured a ton of different textures mixed together, and Walsh found a fun way to incorporate two of the hottest trends at once: sequins and embroidery. The best way to wear the bold look is to find a casual silhouette, like a T-shirt dress, to easily transition from day to night.

Sequin Mini-dress, $149, Zara

Zara

Metallic Leather Pump, $385, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

3. Ruffles

Nathan Congleton / TODAY This is the perfect way to mix sporty and girly elements!

A fresh way to incorporate ruffles into your wardrobe is to look for a deconstructed style that doesn't seem too frilly. Pair something like this wrap skirt from New York & Company (whom Walsh previously worked for) with some sporty elements for a fashion-forward look.

Patent Bomber Jacket, $35, Forever 21

Forever 21

Hi-lo Ruffle Maxi, $70, New York & Company