Going into the high-profile wedding of royal sister Philippa "Pippa" Middleton to financier James Matthews on Saturday, we had a lot of burning questions.

The most important one being, of course, what would she wear? A women like Pippa does not simply pluck a dress off the rack at David's Bridal, however lovely it may be.

Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile for the cameras after their wedding at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England. Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.

Our answer: A custom gown by British designer Giles Deacon. Because why say yes to the dress when you can create one from top to train? "I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," Deacon said in a statement, indicating that the bride had a hands-on role in her dress design.

Here's what to look for as you swoon over the photos from Saturday's event at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, U.K. "The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and featured a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back," said Deacon. "The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having 'no seams.'

"The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement."

Samir Hussein/WireImage Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

"It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion," Deacon added. Sir, if we may be so bold as to say so, you did your country proud.

Pippa also wore a custom-made veil by milliner Stephen Jones that included "fine tulle with a dégradé of embroidered pearls," per the release. Pippa's maidenhair Fern tiara with matching hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham, and her ivory satin heels were Manolo Blahnik.

AFP/Getty Images Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017, as the bridesmaids, including Britain's princess Charlotte and pageboys, including Britain's prince George, walk ahead.After turning heads at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon.

As a sassy teenage Shakespeare might have said ... the lady doth slayed.

And her big sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, was there to make sure it was perfectly fluffed for every photo op.

Getty Images Pippa Middleton adjusting the train on the wedding gown of her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and the Duchess returning the favor for her sister in 2017.

While this is Pippa's big day, it would be rude not to mention Duchess Kate's lovely pink dress — created by Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton, the same designer behind the her 2011 wedding gown and Pippa's stunning, form-fitting bridesmaid gown that caught the world's attention (and possibly stole the show) at the royal wedding. "[The attention] was completely unexpected," she told Matt Lauer in 2014. "You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train."

AFP/Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. After turning heads at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church. The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, wearing a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon.

As for Princess Charlotte, we're still waiting on the details as to where she got that adorable flower crown.

