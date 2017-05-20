Pippa Middleton gets married — See the photos!

share tweet pin email

Pippa Middleton, the bridesmaid who nearly stole the show at her sister’s wedding to Prince William six years ago, is now a bride of her own.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge got married Saturday to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

AFP/Getty Images Pippa Middleton kisses her husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, as the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George walk ahead.

While not officially a royal wedding, Britain's most anticipated social event of the year was covered by the media like the royal affair it was because of the attendance of two future kings — as well as the fourth and fifth in line to the throne.

Middleton, 33, wed Matthews, 41, in a ceremony at St. Mark’s, a 12th-century church located on a private Berkshire estate. It is the same church where the bride and her family grew up attending service.

Getty Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile for the cameras after their wedding at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.

The bride’s 3-year-old nephew, Prince George, served as a pageboy. His sister, Princess Charlotte, 2, was a bridesmaid.

JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte serve as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, at the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton.

Their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, assisted the children as they entered the church with a loving admonishment to stay quiet.

Justin Tallis / AP Duchess of Cambridge gestures as she walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Earlier in the week, Duchess Kate revealed she was a bit nervous about how her children might behave during the service, but the children appeared to be on their best behavior!

Pippa Middleton wore a gown by British fashion designer Giles Deacon, ending broad speculation about which designer she would pick. The dress featured cap sleeves, a high neckline, and heart-shaped detail in the back.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Pippa Middleton looking lovely in a Giles Deacon lace wedding gown.

It was of course a single dress that almost had Middleton stealing the spotlight from her sister’s 2011 royal wedding, where she served as maid of honor. She later told TODAY’s Matt Lauer that all the attention showered on the form-fitting gown — and her sheathed derrière — surprised everyone.

“You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train,” she said during a 2014 interview.

Getty Images Pippa Middleton adjusting the train on the wedding gown of her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and the Duchess returning the favor for her sister in 2017.

For her part, Pippa's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a pale pink dress, created by Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton, the same designer behind the Duchess' 2011 wedding gown.

AFP/Getty Images Duchess Kate stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews.

The wedding ceremony was to be followed by a reception held in a glass enclosure set up at the 18-acre manor belonging to Middleton's parents in the nearby community of Bucklebury.

In addition to Middleton's sister, Duchess Kate, and her husband, Prince William, other notable wedding guests included Prince Harry, who was reportedly going to be joined by his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle (though Markle was not spotted at the church). The news of their joint attendance was thought by many royal watchers to be a sign of how serious their relationship has grown.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William and Prince Harry on their way to Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Although Middleton and Matthews had been friends for more than a decade, first meeting while she vacationed with her family in the Caribbean, the two didn't begin dating until 2012, and even then, only briefly. The pair rekindled their relationship in 2015. Matthews proposed a year later the following July during a weekend getaway.

Rupert Hartley / REX via Shutterstock Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, seen her last December following a Christmas Day service at the same Englefield church in which their wedding was held.

Like Middleton, Matthews comes from a wealthy family. The Middletons made their fortune through Party Pieces, an online business that sells party supplies and decorations. Matthews, a former race car driver, now runs a London-based hedge fund, Eden Rock Capital Management Group. The business is named after the luxury resort his parents own in St. Bart’s.

