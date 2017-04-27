Feeling brave? This barber cuts hair with a hatchet

share tweet pin email

Scissors are so 2016.

According to this video, hatchets are the latest method for chopping your locks.

Daniil Istomin, a barber who works in the city of Novosibirsk in southern Russia, gives his clients an adrenaline-filled haircut experience by using the dangerous weapon instead of scissors.

We’ve seen dry haircuts, vertical haircuts and even burning split ends with candles all in the quest for perfect hair. We really thought we saw it all ... until this.

In a video recently published by the New York Post, a smiling woman is seen resting her head on a make-shift chopping block with her hair laid out. Istomin, standing above her, swings a HUGE hatchet over his head, chopping inches of the woman’s hair off. Inches closer and this would be a horror story.

You would think that if a hatchet-wielding man came that close to your head, you would cry like a baby. But somehow, this brave woman maintains a smile the entire time, slightly flinching only from the sound of the hatchet hitting the chopping block. If that's not courage, we don't know what is.

According to the video, Istomin said that “he took some basics of geometry, combined it with his profession and shifted the angles into slightly different variations to cut hair." We never thought we'd associate geometry with hatchet wielding, but 2017 has been full of surprises.

Later in the video, you can even see the adventurous barber shaping the woman's hair with the blade of the hatchet — similar to how a stylist would typically use a razor to angle hair. OK, now we're impressed. Istomin even claims that the hatchet is easier to use than scissors, according to the New York Post.

Much to our disbelief, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a weapon being used to cut hair. Alberto Olmedo chops the locks of his customers with samurai swords and fire.

We will stick with scissors for now.

And please, oh please, don’t try this at home.