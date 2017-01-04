share tweet pin email

These wild nails are the perfect antidote to a boring work week!

Simply strip off that professional, pale pink polish and pick a few bright hues to give your manicure a supercharged look. All you need is a a toothpick, an eye for color and an extra minute or two to create party-ready nails in a snap. It's the perfect look for special occasions, concerts or a day at the beach.

The experts at Paintbox gave us a step-by-step guide to creating this marble-style manicure . Check out the steps below to try the look for yourself at home!

X is for ... eX-treme nails

1. Prep the nail and apply base coat.

2. Choose three or four vibrant shades that are opposing, yet complementary. We chose fuchsia, bright purple and sunshine yellow, which all look great together.

3. Unscrew all nail polish bottles so that they're ready to go.

4. Working one nail at a time, use a toothpick or detail brush to place one dot of each color on the nail.

5. Use the toothpick or brush to pull and swirl the colors together, creating a modern, tie-dye effect. Allow the polish to dry thoroughly.

6. Apply top coat and allow the polish to dry.