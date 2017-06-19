share tweet pin email

New ‘do, who this? "Girls" creator Lena Dunham debuted a new look with a spiky, short haircut via a selfie she shared to Instagram on Monday.

Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

“Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for,” she captioned the photo with a little tongue-in-cheek humor. In the photo, Dunham, 31, looks makeup-free while wearing a pair of beaded, dangly earrings and a cream cashmere sweater to complete the sophisticated, artsy look.

In a second image, Dunham showed off the severed ponytail, noting that though her own ponytail wasn’t long enough to meet the 10-inch requirement to donate, her fans definitely should.

“Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️,” she captioned the image.

Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️ #creepyponytailtimes A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Dunham is the latest in a long string of Hollywood celebrities who have opted to chop their hair off for a fresh new look.

Most recently, Katy Perry lopped off her jet black hair in favor of an androgynous. bleached blond pixie cut. “Fifth element flow,” she captioned one photo of herself with her new buzzed look.

And in 2012, Miley Cyrus made headlines after she shed her former Disney pop princess image for an edgier platinum blonde pixie cut. Let's see who's next!