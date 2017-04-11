Katy Perry got a buzzy new haircut! See her daring cropped 'do

Katy Perry has mixed up her look yet again.
When we first met her back in the late 2000s, she had jet black hair and pinup girl style.
Then, she got funky, dyeing her hair bubblegum pink and electric blue. (Who could forget her "California Gurls" look?)
In the past few years, she's gone more and more edgy, most recently debuting an androgynous bleached 'do.
And now?
She's shaved it off!
"Fifth element flow," she wrote in the caption of a pic showing off a new buzz cut, along with some sparkle emojis.
It's a far cry from the Bettie Page look that for years was her signature ... but she's got the sass (and the cheekbones) to pull it off.
In the comments, fans were quick to compare her new look to others ... though they didn't seem to be able to decide just who it was she looked like.
"Katy Perry or Miley Cyrus ??" one commenter said.
Another asked, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?! @Eminem"
"Kristen Stewart?" another ventured.
But one comparison was by far the most popular...
"U look like justin bieber," one fan wrote.
"Before : Miley Cyrus. After : Justin Bieber," another chimed in.
The hood and the soulful selfie stare can't have helped matters.
So now, we just need Katy and Bieber to don twin hoodies and perform a mash-up of "Firework" and "Baby" (Their best songs, respectively, in this reporter's opinion).
Yeah. We could definitely be into that.