The 1 trick that will forever change how you pack

What if we told you that there is a way to coordinate basics in advance, save you time and help pack the kiddies up?

Well, there is! It's called a "skivvy roll" and it's a Marine-perfected packing technique that bundles your basics into a compact, easy-to-tote little burrito. We love it for gym clothes, but think of all the other possibilities — like travel and keeping your kids' gear organized for school, day care or summer camp.

Feel free to switch up shorts for briefs or even kid-sized pants, but keep in mind that crew socks are key to secure the roll's contents.

What you'll need:

Shorts or briefs, yoga pants or even kid's jeans or sweatpants

Short sleeve T-shirt

Crew socks

No packing material required!

Pack all of your gym, camping or kid essentials into a small burrito!

What you'll do:

Packing just won't be the same again!

1. Fold shorts into thirds.

2. Lay T-shirt flat with the back side facing up.

3. Place the folded shorts just below the collar of the shirt.

Fold as flat as possible to avoid wrinkles upon unrolling.

4. Fold shirt sleeves over the shorts, taking care to fold as flatly as possible to avoid wrinkles.

5. Place sock below the neckline with the ankle peeking out from the side.

6. Repeat on the other side.

Anna De Souza

7. Roll shirt tightly towards the bottom seam.

8. Slide the cuff of the sock over half of the roll.

9. Repeat on the other side.

And that's really it! Are you ready to lighten your load for good?