share tweet pin email

When you’ve found a gorgeous, yet not-exactly-in-your-size vintage stunner or you’re borrowing costume jewelry from a friend, it can be disappointing to find that the perfect ring that just doesn't fit.

While properly resizing a ring at a jewelry store is ideal, we love this trick to temporarily size a ring that’s too big.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link An easy DIY way to resize your ring Play Video - 0:47 An easy DIY way to resize your ring Play Video - 0:47

Supplies:

TODAY

Glue gun

Glue sticks

Clean surface you can easily peel hot glue from once dry

The ring ... of course!

RELATED: Here's the absolute easiest way to clean jewelry

Instructions:

1. Heat glue gun.

2. Squeeze warm glue into a small mound on a clean surface. Around 6 or 7 squeezes of the glue gun trigger should be enough.

TODAY Make sure you have a clean, flat surface.

3. Dip the back of the ring into the “pool” of glue.

TODAY Make sure you really get the ring covered in the glue.

4. Work glue around the inside seam of the ring; it should resemble a crescent moon.

5. Allow to dry.

RELATED: How to remove a ring that's stuck on your finger

TODAY No one will ever know there's glue on the bottom of your ring.

You can change the ring 2-3 sizes with this trick. The best part is that the glue is easy to peel off, so whether you under- or overestimated the size on the first try, it’s super simple to start from scratch again. And you'll be able to return that ring to whomever you borrowed it from as good as new!