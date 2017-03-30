When you’ve found a gorgeous, yet not-exactly-in-your-size vintage stunner or you’re borrowing costume jewelry from a friend, it can be disappointing to find that the perfect ring that just doesn't fit.
While properly resizing a ring at a jewelry store is ideal, we love this trick to temporarily size a ring that’s too big.
An easy DIY way to resize your ringPlay Video - 0:47
An easy DIY way to resize your ringPlay Video - 0:47
Supplies:
Glue gun
Glue sticks
Clean surface you can easily peel hot glue from once dry
The ring ... of course!
RELATED: Here's the absolute easiest way to clean jewelry
Instructions:
1. Heat glue gun.
2. Squeeze warm glue into a small mound on a clean surface. Around 6 or 7 squeezes of the glue gun trigger should be enough.
3. Dip the back of the ring into the “pool” of glue.
4. Work glue around the inside seam of the ring; it should resemble a crescent moon.
5. Allow to dry.
RELATED: How to remove a ring that's stuck on your finger
You can change the ring 2-3 sizes with this trick. The best part is that the glue is easy to peel off, so whether you under- or overestimated the size on the first try, it’s super simple to start from scratch again. And you'll be able to return that ring to whomever you borrowed it from as good as new!