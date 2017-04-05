The 1 trick to make strappy tops stay on hangers

share tweet pin email

It's so frustrating to open your closet door and find some of your favorite tops and dresses laying the floor. What's the point of laundry, amirite?!

We love this trick to prevent the ever-growing floor pile and keep spaghetti strap dresses and delicate tanks on the hanger once and for all.

Transform even the most flimsy hangers (like those from the dry cleaners) into functional closet organizers with just a flick of the wrist. The glue's rubbery texture provides just enough grip to keep straps in place. And remember: This trick works on wood, wire and plastic hangers alike.

What you'll need:

Hot glue gun

Glue sticks

Hanger

What you'll do:

1. Heat up glue gun.

2. Weave a zigzag along the shoulder of hanger with hot glue. Alternatively, squeeze dots or dashes for thin, wire hangers.

Anna De Souza Squeeze hot glue right onto the hanger's shoulders.

3. Repeat on opposite side.

4. Allow to dry completely. Then use the dried-glue grip to hold the tank or silky dress in place.

Anna De Souza How easy is that?

Now, hang on! Take a moment to admire that organized closet. Maybe your spring cleaning efforts will actually stick all year.