No more wrinkles! This hack will forever change how you hang your pants

Here's a situation that might sound familiar: You've washed and ironed your pants and they look absolutely perfect. Then you put hang them in your closet and take them out days later only to find big creases at the knees. So frustrating!
Well, you can avoid this scenario entirely by changing the way you hang your pants in the first place.
In an ideal world, we wouldn't hang pants at all, according to lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew. Instead, we'd fold them lengthwise and lay them flat, but most people don't have enough storage space to do so. If you hang your trousers like the rest of us, Mayhew shared her best hack to avoid those hard-to-fix creases at the knees.
Here's what you do:
1. Rethink your hanger
Fold pants in half lengthwise down the center. Thread the pants over one side of the hanger, so that the middle is facing inward toward the hook.
2. Start wrapping
Fold one leg of the pants over the side of the hanger.
3. Keep it in place
Repeat on the other side (the legs will fold on top of each other and keep each other in place).
Ta-da! Simple, slim and organized. Problem solved!
This story originally appeared on TODAY on Jan. 15, 2016.