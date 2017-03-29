No more wrinkles! This hack will forever change how you hang your pants

share tweet pin email

Here's a situation that might sound familiar: You've washed and ironed your pants and they look absolutely perfect. Then you put hang them in your closet and take them out days later only to find big creases at the knees. So frustrating!

Well, you can avoid this scenario entirely by changing the way you hang your pants in the first place.

In an ideal world, we wouldn't hang pants at all, according to lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew. Instead, we'd fold them lengthwise and lay them flat, but most people don't have enough storage space to do so. If you hang your trousers like the rest of us, Mayhew shared her best hack to avoid those hard-to-fix creases at the knees.

Here's what you do:

1. Rethink your hanger

Fold pants in half lengthwise down the center. Thread the pants over one side of the hanger, so that the middle is facing inward toward the hook.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Yes, it looks weird. Stay with us here!

2. Start wrapping

Fold one leg of the pants over the side of the hanger.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY It'll all make sense soon ...

3. Keep it in place

Repeat on the other side (the legs will fold on top of each other and keep each other in place).

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Now that's not slipping off the hanger and onto the floor!

Ta-da! Simple, slim and organized. Problem solved!

This story originally appeared on TODAY on Jan. 15, 2016.