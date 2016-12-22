This is not your average French manicure (it's way cooler)

share tweet pin email

There's nothing more classic and elegant than a French manicure.

If we had to guess, you've had one before, probably right before prom. So have all of your friends, your mom and even your grandmother (probably).

But in a time when nail art is all the rage and manicures are becoming a form of self-expression, the classic French manicure is in desperate need of an update. Now, it's getting a cool twist.

F is for... French manicure

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

So chuck the typical nude-and-white combo; it's time to make a statement.

Our friends at Paintbox showed us how to create the most rad French manicure we've ever seen.

1. Prep the nail and apply a base coat. Allow it to dry .

2. Polish nails with your favorite hue. The brighter and bolder you go, the better. Allow polish to dry.

Pro tip: We went for pure white polish for a clean, mod look.

3. Grab a fine detail brush and darker shade to create a crescent shape about one-third down from the tip. Fill it in with the regular polish bottle brush.

4. Apply a top coat and let it dry!

P.S. If you need help creating that flawless crisp line on your tips, we have a hack for that. Just use bolder colors and move the rubber band lower on the nail to keep the look modern and fresh!

