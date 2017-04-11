Hillary Clinton models namesake heels designed by Katy Perry — and they're glorious

share tweet pin email

Hillary Clinton has ditched her standard neutral, low-heel pump for something pinker and bolder — and named after her.

On Monday night, pop star-turned-shoe designer Katy Perry posted an Instagram photo of the former presidential candidate modeling the shoes she specifically designed for Clinton — a style called "The Hillary."

⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale❗@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The 69-year-old politician struck a fun pose to show off the 3.5-inch suede heels, which feature clear Lucite heels full of metallic gold stars, and come in two colors: pink, and a bolder seafoam green.

RELATED: Katy Perry as POTUS? Pop princess jokes you'll see her on the ballot soon

The heels are part of Perry's very first shoe line, called Katy Perry Collections, which debuted Feb. 16.

Taylor Hill / WireImage Katy Perry performed with Hillary Clinton at a rally at on Nov. 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I chose some of my favorite girlfriends and my female family members and named all the shoes after them,” Perry told People in February. “So they’re all getting their own shoe, I guess, so that’s really fun. I tried to pair the shoes that best represented their personality."

RELATED: Katy Perry, Ellen and others celebrate Hillary Clinton's history-making milestone

The "Roar" and "Rise" singer campaigned for Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, performing at campaign events, the Democratic National Convention and the final campaign rally before election night.

katyperrycollections.com "The Hillary" retails for $139 and also comes in seafoam green.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry are spook-tacular for Halloween

"The Hillary" pumps are available in sizes 5 to 11 for $139 on katyperrycollections.com. The description on the site invites the wearer to "step in and reach for the stars" in these shoes.

While the whimsical shoes mark a departure from what we've seen the former secretary of state wear before, we still think they'll complement her signature pantsuits very nicely!