We are loving Gwen Stefani's new bangs — check out her look!

Gwen Stefani never wears the same hairstyle twice on “The Voice,” and she switched up her look in a major way this week by getting bangs!

The singer, 47, debuted the flattering fringe during the live show on Tuesday.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Stefani's go-to hairstylist, Danilo Dixon, said she was "channeling Suzanne [Somers]" with her new look.

It’s a relatively subdued hairstyle for Stefani, compared to some of her trendier past looks, but the classic cut was the perfect choice to balance out her edgy asymmetrical dress and nude, fishnet stockings.

Stefani has long been one of our favorite style chameleons, ever since she came into our lives as the lead singer of No Doubt in the ‘90s. In her earliest No Doubt days, she made her own clothes and was already a hair icon.

Raise your hand if, at one point, you tried to emulate Stefani’s “multiple buns” look, on display here in 1997.

Getty Images This is one of Stefani's most iconic early looks.

The “Don’t Speak” singer rocked pink and platinum bangs during a No Doubt show in 1999.

Scott Gries / Getty Images Stefani rocked pink bangs during a No Doubt concert in 1999.

The same year, Stefani proved her hair could be any color and still look amazing.

Getty Images Stefani subtly channeled Cruella de Vil in the best possible way with this black and platinum hairstyle in 1999.

No one can rock a top knot quite like Stefani, seen here arriving at the launch of her Harajuku Mini for Target Collection on Nov. 12, 2011.

John Shearer / Getty Images for Target Stefani makes a top knot look effortless.

Stefani threw back to her ska punk roots with this side-swept crop — and pink stripes, naturally — for a 2014 show in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for CBS Radio Stefani is one of the few human beings who can really pull off side-swept, striped pink hair.

She channeled Khaleesi from "Game of Thrones" in the chicest possible way on season 9 of "The Voice."

NBC Khaleesi, is that you? Stefani perfected a "Game of Thrones"-inspired look on season 9 of "The Voice."

This season on "The Voice," she's been nailing a completely different hairstyle every episode, including this slicked-back style from a few weeks ago.

Could @gwenstefani look any cooler? #Swipe 👉 to get this look. #TheVoice Hair by @jerilynnstephens. Inspired by @officialdanilohair. A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

And when visiting TODAY, the "Voice" judge expertly pulled off this quirky up-down style.

GORGEOUS. 😍 #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

We're not 100 percent sure if Stefani's new bangs are permanent — because she changes her hair so often — but we'll definitely be tuning in to see whatever fabulous look she has planned for next week!