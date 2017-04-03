Here’s how you know Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton is a serious one: Her three sons got a tattoo that matches his.
Behold, the men in Stefani’s life, showing off their ink.
Shelton’s arm (second from left, with a little more hair) has real ink: deer tracks with barbed wire on either side. The other three arms — which presumably belong to Stefani’s sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale — have a similar design, but it’s probably a temporary look.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani loves this mullet! See her vintage Blake Shelton Twitter profile pic
Shelton, on the other hand, is stuck with his tattoo, though he doesn’t have a strong emotional attachment to it. He told Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 interview with fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine, “It doesn’t mean crap .... I’m a country guy from Oklahoma and I thought, ‘I’ll get some deer tracks going around my arm, and a band of them.’”
When Levine asked if he was sober at the time, Shelton replied, “No, and neither was the guy that gave me the tattoo, I don’t think.”
The barbed wire was added later, he explained, “to distract from the Sugar Smacks or coffee beans that I ended up with.”
It’s OK, Blake ... there are now three young boys who just made the tattoo a little cooler.
Gwen Stefani talks 'The Voice' season 12, her spiritual journey and Blake SheltonPlay Video - 5:52
Gwen Stefani talks 'The Voice' season 12, her spiritual journey and Blake SheltonPlay Video - 5:52
More video
Ex-child stars Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell on ‘Hollywood Darlings’
‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez on gender pay gap, ‘Ferdinand’
Why Alec Baldwin might not play Donald Trump on ‘SNL’ much longer
TODAY anchors get pranked! See the hilarious April Fools' Day scare
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.