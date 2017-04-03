share tweet pin email

Here’s how you know Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton is a serious one: Her three sons got a tattoo that matches his.

Behold, the men in Stefani’s life, showing off their ink.

Shelton’s arm (second from left, with a little more hair) has real ink: deer tracks with barbed wire on either side. The other three arms — which presumably belong to Stefani’s sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale — have a similar design, but it’s probably a temporary look.

Shelton, on the other hand, is stuck with his tattoo, though he doesn’t have a strong emotional attachment to it. He told Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 interview with fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine, “It doesn’t mean crap .... I’m a country guy from Oklahoma and I thought, ‘I’ll get some deer tracks going around my arm, and a band of them.’”

When Levine asked if he was sober at the time, Shelton replied, “No, and neither was the guy that gave me the tattoo, I don’t think.”

The barbed wire was added later, he explained, “to distract from the Sugar Smacks or coffee beans that I ended up with.”

It’s OK, Blake ... there are now three young boys who just made the tattoo a little cooler.

