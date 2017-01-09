share tweet pin email

The red carpet at the 74th Golden Globes was covered with women in gorgeous gowns and men in dapper tuxedos. Beauty and fashion trends had us transfixed all night long, but one trend in particular kept us talking this morning — the bold beards!

RELATED: Golden Globes red carpet: Top trends from 2017

Our favorite actors hit the red carpet with fashionable facial hair, proving you don't have to be clean-shaven to look like a million bucks.

Ryan Gosling

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actor took home an award for best actor in a musical or comedy for his work in "La La Land," but it was his off-screen style that had us dreaming about the "City of Stars."

RELATED: Ryan Gosling's tribute to Eva Mendes at Golden Globes is the sweetest

Justin Timberlake

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The triple threat can do no wrong when it comes to producing hit after hit, and his red carpet style is no different. Timberlake arrived at the Golden Globes sporting a scruffy beard to go along with his "Suit & Tie."

Chris Pine

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chris Pine paired his traditional black tuxedo with an immaculately groomed beard.

Bryan Cranston

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

The actor was nominated for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in "All the Way," and sported a salt and pepper beard with trendy specs!

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth's kids cheer him on at the Golden Globes — see the adorable photo

Chris Hemsworth

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actor was on hand to present the award for best foreign language movie. He paired his dapper tuxedo with a cropped beard that's become his signature look.

Ryan Reynolds

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reynolds was nominated for his work in "Deadpool" and hit the red carpet with stylish scruff and a traditional tux. Blake Lively's one lucky lady!

RELATED: See how Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield recovered from losing a Golden Globe

Casey Affleck

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

The actor, who took home a statue for his role in "Manchester by the Sea," sported the most dramatic beard of the night — along with a man bun!

RELATED: The man bun: Is it ever ok?

Ben Affleck

Getty Images

Casey's big brother Ben also showed off a well-groomed beard while presenting with Sienna Miller and Zoe Saldana.

Donald Glover

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It was a big night for the "Atlanta" creator, who took home awards for best actor in a TV musical or comedy and best TV series, musical or comedy. The 33-year-old star paired a snappy brown velvet tux with a close-cropped beard.

Dev Patel

VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

The "Lion" star brought us the cutest moment of the night when he came out onstage with his co-star Sunny Pawar. One day, when he's all grown up, maybe Sunny will rock some trendy whiskers like Patel!

Tom Hiddleston

VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

The actor took home a Golden Globe for his work in "The Night Manager" and took the stage with some sexy scruff.

RELATED: See the best-dressed stars on the Golden Globes red carpet 2017

Simon Helberg

VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

Helberg was nominated for his role in "Florence Foster Jenkins" and hit the red carpet with some bold facial hair, a departure from his baby-faced look on "The Big Bang Theory."

Riz Ahmed

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"The Night Of" star Riz Ahmed mixed it up by pairing his traditional tuxedo with some manly scruff.

Steve Carell

Getty Images

The comedian paired up with Kristen Wiig to present the award for best animated film and looked great with his well-groomed beard!