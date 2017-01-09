Chris Hemsworth wasn't nominated for a Golden Globe, but don't tell his kids that!
When the "Thor" star took the stage to present an award at Sunday night's ceremony, his three children huddled in front of the television to cheer him on.
Daughter India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2, all watched as their famous father made an appearance at the big event, and one of the boys even reached his arms out toward the TV.
As if the photo couldn't get any cuter, it's important to note that the kids weren't alone for the viewing party — seated right alongside them was their very own Thor doll.
The children's uncle, Cristian Prieto, shared the pic with the simple caption, "Watching Papa on TV!" It was later reposted by their mom (and Prieto's sister) Elsa Pataky.
Pataky wasn't able to watch the show with the little ones, because she attended the Golden Globes, too. In fact, Hemsworth posted his own pic from the evening and bragged about his "hot date."
