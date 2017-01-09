share tweet pin email

Chris Hemsworth wasn't nominated for a Golden Globe, but don't tell his kids that!

When the "Thor" star took the stage to present an award at Sunday night's ceremony, his three children huddled in front of the television to cheer him on.

Watching Papa on TV/ Viendo a papa en la tele! #goldenglobes #littlelegends #lookatpapa @chrishemsworth @elsapatakyconfidential @gal_gadot A photo posted by Cristian Prieto (@cristianprieto.filmmaker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Daughter India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2, all watched as their famous father made an appearance at the big event, and one of the boys even reached his arms out toward the TV.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth naps with his children in his arms in sweet Instagram pic

As if the photo couldn't get any cuter, it's important to note that the kids weren't alone for the viewing party — seated right alongside them was their very own Thor doll.

The children's uncle, Cristian Prieto, shared the pic with the simple caption, "Watching Papa on TV!" It was later reposted by their mom (and Prieto's sister) Elsa Pataky.

We are late!! Hold on! 😉llegamos tarde esperarnos! #goldenglobes @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth has perfect response when his daughter, 4, demands 'a penis!'

Pataky wasn't able to watch the show with the little ones, because she attended the Golden Globes, too. In fact, Hemsworth posted his own pic from the evening and bragged about his "hot date."

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.