The 1 miracle product you need to make at-home manicures dry faster

There are all sorts of tips and tricks out that promise to help your nails dry faster.
Sure, you can try blasting your manicure with a cool shot from your blow-dryer or dipping your fingers in cold water. Some people even stick their hands in a freezer (what?!) or thin their nail polish so it dries faster. But, really, all of these options seem to have the great potential of messing with the results of the manicure. We'd rather go with a sure thing.
Your best bet is to try quick-dry top coats and quick-drying drops.
Q is for ... Quick dry
Here are a few of our favorite picks:
Seche Dry Fast Top Coat, $10, Ulta
Qtica Half Time Polish Drying Accelerator, $7, Zoya
Top Coat with Ceramic Powder and Nylon, $18, Maxus
Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, $11, Target
Pro tip: This top coat can be used over any of your favorite shades. There's no need to buy the specific Gel Couture polish.
OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, $13, Ulta
SinfulColors SinfulShine Step 2 Top Coat, $3, Walmart
Essie Quick-E Drying Drops Nail Treatment, $10, Kohl's
Quick Dry Top Coat, $5, Omega Labs USA
Julep 'Ta Da' Quick Dry Polish Drops, $14, Nordstrom
