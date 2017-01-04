The 1 miracle product you need to make at-home manicures dry faster

share tweet pin email

There are all sorts of tips and tricks out that promise to help your nails dry faster.

Sure, you can try blasting your manicure with a cool shot from your blow-dryer or dipping your fingers in cold water. Some people even stick their hands in a freezer (what?!) or thin their nail polish so it dries faster. But, really, all of these options seem to have the great potential of messing with the results of the manicure. We'd rather go with a sure thing.

Check out TODAY's A-Z nail GIF-tionary for more at-home nail art ideas.

Your best bet is to try quick-dry top coats and quick-drying drops.

Q is for ... Quick dry

Here are a few of our favorite picks:

Seche Dry Fast Top Coat, $10, Ulta

Ulta

Qtica Half Time Polish Drying Accelerator, $7, Zoya

Zoya

Top Coat with Ceramic Powder and Nylon, $18, Maxus

Maxus

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, $11, Target

Target

Pro tip: This top coat can be used over any of your favorite shades. There's no need to buy the specific Gel Couture polish.

OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, $13, Ulta

ULTA

SinfulColors SinfulShine Step 2 Top Coat, $3, Walmart

Walmart

Essie Quick-E Drying Drops Nail Treatment, $10, Kohl's

Kohl's

Quick Dry Top Coat, $5, Omega Labs USA

Omega Labs USA

Julep 'Ta Da' Quick Dry Polish Drops, $14, Nordstrom

RELATED: 29 drugstore finds celebrity manicurists love for a perfect at-home mani