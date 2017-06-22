Style

4 summer fashion trends for the whole family to try

TODAY

It's summer party season, and there are plenty of new warm-weather fashions to try. Style expert Chassie Post stopped by TODAY Thursday to share some fresh trends the entire family will love.

1. Gingham and camo

Post likes to call these trends the new classics: gingham is always fresh for summer and Army-inspired patterns, like camo and olive green, are must-have staples. These trends work perfectly on everyone — men, women, boys, girls and people of all ages and sizes.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For him:

This handsome dad is rocking a classic navy-and-white gingham shirt by J Crew, which can be mixed with any bottoms in his wardrobe for the perfect pick-me-up. This look is kept business-casual with the addition of a slim-stretch chinos in olive green. The slim and slightly cropped cut is a sleek, polished and a cool take on a classic pant. The look is finished off with great brown leather brogues worn with no socks for a little flash of ankle.

Secret Wash Short-Sleeve Shirt in Vintage Navy Gingham, $54, J.Crew

J Crew

Bowery Slim Pant in Stretch Chino, $79, J.Crew

J Crew

Leather Brogues, $56, Asos

Asos

For little him:

For a very stylish son, this larger scale neon orange gingham will be tops. We paired his shirt with another take on the army pant: blue camo joggers. His look is finished off with one of the biggest shoe trends of the season, the pool slide sandal.

Gingham Shirt, $36, J.Crew

J Crew

Camo Jogger, $24, Gap

Gap

Adidas Slides, $35, Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear

For little her:

For an adorable daughter who wants to stay on-trend, try this cute interpretation of the army jacket — complete with fuzzy decals! We added in some sassy red gingham pants and finished off the look off with a classic sandal done up in glitter.

Army Jacket, $36, Zara

Zara

Cropped Checked Leggings, $10, Zara

Glitter Sandals, $36, Zara

Zara

2. Mini-Me athleisure

Dad and baby are totally twinning! The coordinating "Copy/Paste" T-shirt and onesie make a perfect gift for dad. We paired the tops with matching track pants and matching sneakers to really drive it home.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For him:

Copy & Paste Tee and Onesie Set, $40, Cole + Coddle

Cole + Coddle

Papa Bear and Baby Bear Matching Set, $37, Momaste Etsy Shop

Mamaste Etsy

Adidas + UO Slim Track Pant, $69, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Stan Smith Originals, $60, Adidas

Adidas

For baby:

Baby Firebird Tracksuit, $30, Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Baby Stan Smith Sneaker, $30, Amazon

Amazon

For her:

Mom will look amazing in an of-the-moment splatter-printed, metallic sweatshirt with lots of purposeful cut-outs. Layer this modern sweatshirt over an easy knit dress and added a pair of shiny silver pool slides for an added dose of cool without sacrificing comfort.

Sweatshirt,$70, Zara

Zara

Dress, $13, H&M

H&amp;M

Slides, $35, Aldo

Aldo

3. Animals and stripes

Whether they're hitting the beach or pool, animals and stripes are the way to do so in style.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For little him:

From sharks to dinosaurs, critters are a big trend in beachwear this season. Pair the swim trunks with a French Breton-stripe T-shirt and a navy rash guard with white seam detail for a fresh look. Also, these water shoes by Native Shoes are rubber versions of sneakers that are perfect for the ocean or any puddles.

Striped Breton Tee, $20, Boden

Boden

Surf Shorts, $24, Boden

Boden

Rash Guard, $18, Lands End

Lands End

Bathers, $24, Boden

Boden

Native Kids Shoes, $35, Zappos

Zappos

For him:

Critters aren’t just for kids! A stylish dad can wear a more mild-mannered animal on his navy beach trunks: little turquoise seahorses. We added a coordinated mini stripe (another big trend) on a Polo shirt and Haviana’s waterproof version of the espadrille.

Classic Stripe Cotton Polo, $50, Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

Seahorse Swimtrunks, $88, Bonobos

Bonobos

Origine ii, Havianas, $38, Zappos

Zappos

And of course no trip to the beach is complete without your very own personalized photo towel. So much fun!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Photo Collage Personalized Beach Towel, $30, Personalization Mall

Personalization Mall
Dress stylishly for your next summer soiree

Play Video - 3:03

Dress stylishly for your next summer soiree

Play Video - 3:03

4. Seersucker

Seersucker is one of our favorite summer fabrics. It is cool in both senses of the word and always looks classic and chic.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

For her:

Mom will look fabulous in a pink seersucker, one-shoulder dress featuring one of the biggest trends of the season — a giant ruffle! Dress it up with heels or add an easy flat for a more casual look.

Seersucker Dress, $129, J.Crew

J Crew

Bag, $64, Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman

Ankle Strap High Heel Sandal, $35, Amazon

Amazon

For him:

Dad will look dapper in a sharp-blue seersucker blazer, pink dress shirt (we love pink on men!) and a striped tie. To keep it cool, pair his blazer with a pair of white jeans and navy sneakers.

Seersucker Blazer, $75, Macy’s

Macy's

Pink Shirt, $33, Macy's

Macy's

White Jeans, $37, Levi's

Sneakers, $50, Zara

Zara

For little him:

Their adorable outfit will let him look playful and put together at the same time with a pair of seersucker shorts emblazoned with palm trees, a matching pink shirt and the cutest plaid bow tie ever from Stinky McGee. Finish off his look with navy boat shoes, which are a stylish, go-anywhere summer staple.

Shirt with Tie/bow Tie, $15, H&M

H&amp;M

Orange & Blue Plaid Bow Tie, $28, Stinky McGee

Embroidered Seersucker Shorts, $40, Brooks Brothers

Boat Shoes, $23, Gap

Gap

