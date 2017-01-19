Steals and Deals: Canvas bins, Bluetooth finder, jewelry holders and more

share tweet pin email

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Neither Jill Martin nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

TODAY Steals and Deals

Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

XY Find It

Retail price: $49.90

Discount price: $15

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Discount code: TODAYFIND

(To purchase the item finder, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

XY is offering their item finders at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

“XY Find It” is offering a set of two Bluetooth item finders.

Never lose anything important again! Attach the “XY Find It” to your keys, wallet, purse, kid’s backpack, and much more!

The XY Find It alerts you when you are leaving things behind by pushing a notification to your phone.

Connects to iPhones, Androids, iPads, and iPods with their free XY Find It App.

Choose from 7 different colors.

XY Find It says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $49.90 product for $15, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@xy-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Royce Leather

Retail price: $95-$100

Discount price: $29

Percent discount: Up to 71 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYJEWELRY

(To purchase the leather jewelry rolls, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Royce Leather is offering their leather jewelry rolls and watch boxes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Keep organized and secure your valuables with these beautiful jewelry organizer or handsome 5-slot watch boxes.

Both are hand-crafted and made from fine leather.

The jewelry rolls feature suede lining and the watch boxes feature plush velvet lining.

Choose from 9 colors (Tan, black, cocoa, red, carnation pink, purple, wildberry, key lime green and ocean blue) for the leather jewelry roll and choose from 3 colors (British tan, black and chestnut) for the leather 5-slot watch box.

Both are shipped in an elegant gift box with a silver bow.

Royce Leather says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $95-$100 product for $29, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@royceleather-deals.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robyn Rhodes

Retail price: $107

Discount price: $32

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY2017

(To purchase the catchall, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Robyn Rhodes is offering their sectional catchall at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Declutter and organize your life with these handmade genuine two-tone leather sectional catchall. They are made in the USA and are perfect for the entire family!

Choose from the following colors: Black/Grey, Black/Burgundy, Black/Teal and Black/Cognac.

Robyn Rhodes says their product will arrive with two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $107 product for $32, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact robynrhodes.today@gmail.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Froghill

Retail price: $159 (set of three)

Discount price: $44

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBIN

(To purchase the bins, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Frog Hill is offering their canvas storage bins at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Tidy up your home or store your things stylishly, thanks to these colorful bins.

Their best-selling canvas storage bins come in three sizes: Small (15” w x 11”H), medium (20” W x 15” H) and large (18”W x 20”H).

The three sizes makes this set really versatile so you can store just about anything — hamper, toy storage, craft storage, blanket storage or even to hold firewood.

Handles make them the perfect tote to use on any day trip. Put your things in and carry them on a day to the beach, a picnic or trip to the park. They’re perfect to pack your kids toys, etc.

Choose from the following six styles: Bold stripe, thin stripe, quatrafoil, animal, polka dot and herringbone and the following seven colors: Red, pink, orange, black, navy, green and yellow.

They are made of 100-percent heavy duty canvas, collapsible and washable.

Frog Hill says their product will arrive within with two-three weeks at an estimated shipping cost of 5.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $159 product for $44, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact CustServ@froghilldesigns.net.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jesse and Co

Retail price: $295

Discount price: $79

Percent discount: 73 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY2017

(To purchase the pouches set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Jesse and Co is offering their leather pouches at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This set of 3 leather accessory pouches is perfect to organize cosmetics, credit cards and tech accessories.

You can accent it with your choice of an engraved initial or a heart.

Choose from the following 6 colors: Black, red, blue, fuchsia and mint.

Jesse and Co says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.95. They are offering 7 days to refund your purchase. For more information and to buy the $295 product for $79, click here.

Have a question about the product? Contact info@jesseandco.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Important Editor’s Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products’ websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill’s Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.