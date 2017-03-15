share tweet pin email

James Corden shows that asking advice from a British guy who knows nothing about college basketball might not be the best idea when filling out your NCAA bracket.

Either that, or maybe there's a mad genius behind picking Wichita State because head coach Gregg Marshall "looks like he knows how to hold another man without it ever getting weird."

The host of "The Late Late Show" also employed a Magic 8 ball, giant dice, a deck of cards and his deep well of American sports knowledge garnered from watching "Jerry Maguire" to help him choose the winners.

Considering the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion, his picks are as good as anybody's heading into the start of the 68-team tournament.

Corden's choice as champion, UCLA, also doesn't come as much of a surprise, especially given that "The Late Late Show" is taped in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden duel in ultimate musical 'riff-off'

He was also mystified by the fact that sports gambling is illegal in the U.S. outside of a few states, so you can't (wink wink) technically wager money on the tournament in his home state of California.

"What? We're doing this for fun?" he said. "People do this for fun? Fill out a bracket. Insane."

Welcome to American sports, James.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.