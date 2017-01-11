Victoria Beckham pens essay to her teenage self: 'Don't mess with your boobs'

share tweet pin email

When Victoria Beckham looks back at her life and career, she sees a lot to celebrate — and something to regret.

IAN LANGSDON / EPA Victoria Beckham arriving for a screening at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

In a revealing letter penned for British Vogue, the Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer offered up advice to her 18-year-old self, and in between her words of support and reassurance, she included a warning.

"I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs," Beckham stated plainly.

But the breast implants were just part of her regret — along with trying to pretend she never got them.

"All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity," she wrote. "Just celebrate what you’ve got."

That last part was the main theme of the letter, as she urged her younger self to stop worrying about not being "the prettiest or the thinnest."

"Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections — that is what I want to tell you," Beckham insisted. "Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up. (And don’t ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects last forever.)"

But if teen Posh had any concerns about boys, she didn't need to, as Beckham wrote, "Love at first sight does exist."

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on Nov. 23, 2015, in London, England.

“It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” Beckham wrote of the moment she met her now-husband. “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. ... And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number."

