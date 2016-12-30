'Twilight' star Ashley Greene is engaged! Watch the sweet proposal video

share tweet pin email

Ashley Greene went on a hike down to the bottom of New Zealand's Bridal Veil Falls last week, and by the time she came back up, she was a bride-to-be.

The "Twilight" star's longtime boyfriend, Australian TV presenter Paul Khoury, got down on one knee and popped the question as they stood before the lush greenery and rushing waters — and he captured it all on video.

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene wrote in a caption alongside the clip she shared on Instagram. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives."

Khoury matched Greene's enthusiasm in a message he posted, writing, "I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you!"

This is the woman I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. 💍 A photo posted by Paul Khoury (@paulkhoury) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

And just in case the ring wasn't quite visible in their sweet video, both of them shared close shots of the sparkling diamond he gave her.

I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen 😍😍 A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

"It's the most beautiful think I've ever seen," Greene added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

