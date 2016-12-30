'Twilight' star Ashley Greene is engaged! Watch the sweet proposal video

Ashley Greene went on a hike down to the bottom of New Zealand's Bridal Veil Falls last week, and by the time she came back up, she was a bride-to-be.
The "Twilight" star's longtime boyfriend, Australian TV presenter Paul Khoury, got down on one knee and popped the question as they stood before the lush greenery and rushing waters — and he captured it all on video.
More Movies videos
Look back at the laughs KLG and Hoda shared with celebrities in 2016
Carrie Fisher tributes are a force on social media
Carrie Fisher never ‘let Hollywood change who she was inside,’ editor says
Carrie Fisher remembered by family, friends: ‘Our great and powerful princess’
“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene wrote in a caption alongside the clip she shared on Instagram. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives."
RELATED: Kacey Musgraves gets engaged on Christmas Eve: 'I said HELL YESSSS!!'
Khoury matched Greene's enthusiasm in a message he posted, writing, "I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you!"
And just in case the ring wasn't quite visible in their sweet video, both of them shared close shots of the sparkling diamond he gave her.
More Giving videos
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be buried together, Todd Fisher says
Online dating surges on New Year’s Day, dating app Hinge says
Look back at the laughs KLG and Hoda shared with celebrities in 2016
Bye, 2016! Test your knowledge of 2017 trends and trivia
"It's the most beautiful think I've ever seen," Greene added.
WATCH: Ashley Greene explains furry feet tweet
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.