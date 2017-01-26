It was supposed to be a segment about the outrageous things travelers try to sneak past the TSA — or so some of our unsuspecting anchors thought!
But as it turned out, one suitcase in Studio 1A wasn't filled with contraband. It was packed with a prank.
See what happens when Natalie Morales gets pranked by 'Rings' girl
The setup was simple: One at a time, each anchor would open a case and unveil an example of wild items confiscated at airports across the country.
Matt Lauer unzipped his suitcase and discovered a pile of rubber snakes — representing actual snakes on a plane. But when Natalie Morales opened hers, well ...
This happened:
Sure, stowing the ghostly girl from the horror flick "The Ring" series probably violates a dozen TSA rules, but that's not the point. All Natalie — and Hoda Kotb — cared about was getting away from her!
At least at first.
After the initial shock wore off, the laughs started. (Credit where it's due: Al Roker was laughing all along.)
The scare came courtesy of contortionist-actress Natasha King, about whom Natalie eventually said, "I'm sure you’re a lovely person."
A frightening and lovely person.
If all of that wasn't scary enough, "Rings," the third installment of the film franchise, hits theaters Feb. 3.
