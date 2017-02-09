Nicole Kidman recalls meeting Keith Urban: 'He didn't call me for 4 months'

share tweet pin email

You'd think Nicole Kidman would have no trouble getting guys to ask her out, but the Oscar winner told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday she waited a long time for Keith Urban to call her.

After the talk-show host shared a cute photo of the couple snapped on the day they met, Kidman, 49, revealed that the early days of their romance were no fairy tale — at least not for her!

"I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me," said the actress, who met Urban at the 2005 G'Day USA gala honoring Australians in Los Angeles.

"That's not true," interjected the shocked host.

"It's true. He didn’t call me for four months,” Kidman revealed, and laughed when the audience reacted in disbelief.

"How is that possible?" asked DeGeneres. "Did he explain why? He must have been just shy. He must have been overwhelmed with emotion.”

Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOOOOVE YOU!!!!!!!!! xxxxxxxxx - KU A photo posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2016 at 6:05am PDT

Kidman, who's up for another Oscar this year for her supporting role in "Lion," said she and the former "American Idol" judge, 49, have never discussed it.

Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman met in 2005 and married the following year.

"We’re here now and it’s all good," said the actress, who married Urban in 2006, and now has two daughters with him, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6.

"We don’t need to hash up all that stuff, right?" she continued, laughing. "So I should just shut my mouth."