New 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast is announced — see who's headed to Mexico

As we patiently wait for Rachel Lindsay to choose the man of her dreams on “The Bachelorette,” we have something else to look forward to: the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” later this summer.

The Season 4 cast of the spinoff has been announced, and there are some familiar names from the most recent season of “The Bachelor” — plus a contestant from Lindsay’s “Bachelorette” season.

(Warning: A “Bachelorette” spoiler is ahead.)

Raven Gates, the runner-up to Vanessa Grimaldi on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” earlier this year, will get another chance at love in Mexico.

Mitch Haaseth / ABC Raven came close to a proposal on "The Bachelor" this year. Now she'll look for love again in Mexico.

So will several other women from that season — are you ready for the return of Corinne Olympios? You can count on her to make her presence felt in paradise and drop an entertaining quote or two.

Mitch Haaseth / ABC Corinne, a "Bachelor" villain (or fan favorite, depending on your perspective), is back!

Guess who else is headed south of the border? DeMario Jackson — yep, the same DeMario Jackson whom Lindsay sent home on “The Bachelorette” after his ex showed up. He tried (and failed) to convince Lindsay to take him back in this week’s episode. Fortunately for him, paradise awaits!

Craig Sjodin / ABC DeMario brought a lot of drama to "The Bachelorette." Will he do the same on "Bachelor in Paradise"?

Additional bachelors and bachelorettes for “Bachelor in Paradise” will be announced at a later date.

Here are the stars who’ve already been announced for the new “Bachelor in Paradise” season, premiering August 8 on ABC:

Raven Gates of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Corinne Olympios of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Amanda Stanton of “The Bachelor” season 20 (Ben) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alexis Waters of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

DeMario Jackson of “The Bachelorette” season 13 (Rachel)

Lacey Mark of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Kristina Schulman of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of “The Bachelorette” season 11 (Kaitlyn)

Jasmine Goode of “The Bachelor” season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo) and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 3

Alex Woytkiw of “The Bachelorette” season 12 (JoJo)

