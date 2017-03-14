share tweet pin email

And the final rose goes to ... Vanessa!

The 21st season of "The Bachelor" came to an end Monday night with a dramatic episode that saw Nick Viall choose between finalists Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates.

ABC Nick and Vanessa get cozy in the "Bachelor" finale.

Ultimately, the 36-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native popped the question to Grimaldi, a 29-year-old special-education teacher from Montreal.

After Gates' assertion that she "couldn't be more sure" of her feelings for Viall, he told the 25-year-old boutique owner, "I just don't know if I'm in love. My heart's somewhere else."

He then professed his love for Grimaldi, saying, "There have been plenty of times when I've tried to fight it, but I don't want to fight it anymore."

Despite the couple's previous hesitation to commit due to differences over where to live, Viall continued, "When I look at you, all I see is my future."

Grimaldi responded, "When I'm with you, I'm the happiest I've ever been. I knew this kind of love existed; I just never thought it was going to happen for me till I met you."

"Thank you for taking another chance on love," she told Viall, before he got down on one knee to propose with a Neil Lane sparkler.

ABC Nick shares a playful moment with runner-up Raven.

Viall was no stranger to the franchise before the start of this season; he previously vied for the affections of Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe as a runner-up on their respective seasons of "The Bachelorette," and subsequently appeared on the summer spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise."

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait to find out the series' next star.

ABC Rachel, the next Bachelorette, shares some insight into how she plans to handle her search for love on last week's "Women Tell All" special.

Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas, Texas, who rounded out this season's top three ladies, has already been announced as the next "Bachelorette." In a surprise twist, she began meeting suitors from her upcoming season during Monday night's "After the Final Rose" special.

RELATED: This Final Rosé cocktail will help you deal with tonight's Bachelor finale