Birthdays are good. Birthdays with family are better.

Birthdays with Hollywood royal families? Well, we can barely contain ourselves.

So we'd like to send our best birthday wishes to actress and activist Tippi Hedren, who turned 87 on Jan. 19. Her daughter, Melanie Griffith, let us in on the family celebration via Instagram:

My beautiful mother❤ Tippi at 87! Dinner with her grandchildren🙏🏻 photo by @jaydoubleyoujay #mymamarocks #mykidsaremylife #weareblessed A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:06am PST

"My beautiful mother Tippi at 87!" Griffith, 59, wrote in the caption. "Dinner with her grandchildren #mymamarocks #mykidsaremylife #weareblessed." (Plus heart and prayer hands emojis, because obviously.)

Those grandchildren, if you didn't know, include "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson (whose father is "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson); Stella Banderas (whose father is actor, director and producer Antonio Banderas), and Alexander Bauer (whose father is "Ray Donovan" star Steven Bauer).

For a family of actors, the drama seems minimal — the kids looked happy to reunite for the holidays several weeks ago, and apparently now again to honor their matriarch.

The whole Griffith-Johnson-Banderas-Hedren-Phleger-Bauer family 🎄⛄🎄⛄🎄 Such a Merry Merry Christmas!!!! #familyforeverandever #breakingtherules ⛄⛄⛄⛄ A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

And can we just say, Tippi, that you look stunning for 87 — actually, you look stunning for any age.

All the hearts and prayer hands emojis for this tight-knit Hollywood crew!