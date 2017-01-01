share tweet pin email

The final moments of 2016 did not go according to plan for Mariah Carey.

Her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square in New York City on Saturday night has gone viral, for unfortunate reasons. It took an unusual turn because of apparent technical difficulties.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images "I'm trying to be a good sport here," Carey told the crowd amid apparent technical difficulties during her performance.

Carey struggled to get through her headlining set on the ABC broadcast of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” It was clear that something was off when she tried to sing her early hit “Emotions.”

“We can't hear,” she noted.

Carey continued to try to explain the situation to the crowd: “We didn’t have a [soundcheck] for this song, so we’ll just say it went to #1 and that’s what it is."

A little later, she pointed the microphone toward the fans and announcing that she would let them sing.

The technical issues apparently persisted as she moved on to her song “We Belong Together.” She decided to stop singing, but a prerecorded vocal could still be heard.

“It just don’t get any better,” she said at the end of her set before walking off the stage.

The singer was teased on social media.

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017

So what exactly happened, Mariah?

“[Stuff] happens,” she wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. She didn’t really use the word “stuff,” but you get the idea.

Still, Carey’s not going to let the incident ruin the start of her new year.

“Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017,” she wrote next to a laughing-crying emoji.

Good to see she has a sense of humor about it!

