The final moments of 2016 did not go according to plan for Mariah Carey.
Her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square in New York City on Saturday night has gone viral, for unfortunate reasons. It took an unusual turn because of apparent technical difficulties.
Carey struggled to get through her headlining set on the ABC broadcast of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” It was clear that something was off when she tried to sing her early hit “Emotions.”
“We can't hear,” she noted.
Carey continued to try to explain the situation to the crowd: “We didn’t have a [soundcheck] for this song, so we’ll just say it went to #1 and that’s what it is."
More Music videos
Opera singer Joyce DiDonato inspires Sing Sing prison inmates through song
Look back at the laughs KLG and Hoda shared with celebrities in 2016
Are Drake and Jennifer Lopez a couple?
Britney Spears death hoax erupts on Twitter
A little later, she pointed the microphone toward the fans and announcing that she would let them sing.
The technical issues apparently persisted as she moved on to her song “We Belong Together.” She decided to stop singing, but a prerecorded vocal could still be heard.
RELATED: Mariah Carey explains why she's still close with her ex Nick Cannon
“It just don’t get any better,” she said at the end of her set before walking off the stage.
The singer was teased on social media.
So what exactly happened, Mariah?
“[Stuff] happens,” she wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. She didn’t really use the word “stuff,” but you get the idea.
RELATED: Mariah Carey only eats these 2 foods every single day
Still, Carey’s not going to let the incident ruin the start of her new year.
“Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017,” she wrote next to a laughing-crying emoji.
Good to see she has a sense of humor about it!
Mariah Carey talks about new docuseries 'Mariah's World' (but not about Bryan Tanaka)Play Video - 3:24
Mariah Carey talks about new docuseries 'Mariah's World' (but not about Bryan Tanaka)Play Video - 3:24
More video
See why these movies will make you believe in love again
‘Baywatch,’ ‘Guardians of Galaxy,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ and more to watch in 2017
‘Will & Grace’ set to return in 2017 with new episodes
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets married, Danica Patrick catches bouquet
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.