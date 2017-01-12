Little Olivia Wilde looks adorable in this throwback pic: 'Props to my parents'

share tweet pin email

It's been just three months since Olivia Wilde gave birth to a little girl named Daisy and shared the news alongside a sweet photo of her bundle of joy.

And now she's sharing a photo of another little girl — herself!

#tbt pre-k me. Props to my parents for really committing to the wallet-size print. Every child looks better-behaved in 1"x2". #tinythings A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:28am PST

To celebrate Throwback Thursday, Wilde posted a childhood pic from her pre-K days on Instagram.

The actress holds a small rose-gold frame in the shot, and in it, there's photograph of a very young Wilde sporting a very sweet smile.

"Props to my parents for really committing to the wallet-size print," she wrote in the caption. "Every child looks better-behaved in 1"x2"."

Her own kids look picture-perfect, too. Just look at these shots she's recently shared of daughter Daisy and 2-year-old son Otis — and their dad, Jason Sudeikis.

🌬❤❤ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl. ❤️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Awws all around!

