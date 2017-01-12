Little Olivia Wilde looks adorable in this throwback pic: 'Props to my parents'

It's been just three months since Olivia Wilde gave birth to a little girl named Daisy and shared the news alongside a sweet photo of her bundle of joy.
And now she's sharing a photo of another little girl — herself!
To celebrate Throwback Thursday, Wilde posted a childhood pic from her pre-K days on Instagram.
RELATED: Tough mother! Olivia Wilde shares intense post-workout selfie
The actress holds a small rose-gold frame in the shot, and in it, there's photograph of a very young Wilde sporting a very sweet smile.
"Props to my parents for really committing to the wallet-size print," she wrote in the caption. "Every child looks better-behaved in 1"x2"."
RELATED: Olivia Wilde's Instagram just got a big dose of cuteness
Her own kids look picture-perfect, too. Just look at these shots she's recently shared of daughter Daisy and 2-year-old son Otis — and their dad, Jason Sudeikis.
Awws all around!
