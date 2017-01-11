Tough mother! Olivia Wilde shares intense post-workout selfie

share tweet pin email

Three months after her second baby, and we think Olivia Wilde looks pretty great! Thing is, the actress herself isn't so sure.

The actress who's married to former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis, gave birth to their second child Daisy last October and has been hitting the gym to make sure she stays in shape.

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images Olivia Wilde at the Oscars in 2016.

On Tuesday, she posted the workout selfie below of herself flexing a toned bicep, but there was a bit of self-deprecation in her caption. (Warning: There's some inappropriate language in it.)

Nothing cooler than a conspicuous locker room selfie 🙄 but I needed to document the exact shade of holy-fuck-magenta my face turns after getting my ass kicked at @tracyandersonmethod. I'm like a tomato with a human torso that is slowly but surely recovering from popping out a ten pound kiwi. 🤔 🍅🥝👹 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Yeah, turns out Wilde is not all that keen on just how red her face gets during a workout! We sympathize, of course. But it appears to be the price the 32-year old has to pay once she breaks out the sweat.

But that's how Wilde is; she tends to post photos that are just little slices of life with her husband, Daisy or their 2-year-old Otis:

Tiny office mate. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 21, 2016 at 11:09am PST

#tbt hangin with my now-not-so-little-man at the Warhol museum in Pittsburgh on a rainy day off from work. If I tried this now I'd have to sit on his lap. 😫 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:55am PST

Looks like things are working out just fine.

