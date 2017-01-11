Want to win an iPad, iPhone or Apple TV? Download our app to enter to win

Tough mother! Olivia Wilde shares intense post-workout selfie

Three months after her second baby, and we think Olivia Wilde looks pretty great! Thing is, the actress herself isn't so sure.

The actress who's married to former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis, gave birth to their second child Daisy last October and has been hitting the gym to make sure she stays in shape.

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images
Olivia Wilde at the Oscars in 2016.

On Tuesday, she posted the workout selfie below of herself flexing a toned bicep, but there was a bit of self-deprecation in her caption. (Warning: There's some inappropriate language in it.)

Yeah, turns out Wilde is not all that keen on just how red her face gets during a workout! We sympathize, of course. But it appears to be the price the 32-year old has to pay once she breaks out the sweat.

But that's how Wilde is; she tends to post photos that are just little slices of life with her husband, Daisy or their 2-year-old Otis:

Tiny office mate.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Looks like things are working out just fine.

