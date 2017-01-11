Tough mother! Olivia Wilde shares intense post-workout selfie

Three months after her second baby, and we think Olivia Wilde looks pretty great! Thing is, the actress herself isn't so sure.
The actress who's married to former "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis, gave birth to their second child Daisy last October and has been hitting the gym to make sure she stays in shape.
On Tuesday, she posted the workout selfie below of herself flexing a toned bicep, but there was a bit of self-deprecation in her caption. (Warning: There's some inappropriate language in it.)
RELATED: Olivia Wilde defends moms who don't breast-feed: 'It should be a choice'
Yeah, turns out Wilde is not all that keen on just how red her face gets during a workout! We sympathize, of course. But it appears to be the price the 32-year old has to pay once she breaks out the sweat.
But that's how Wilde is; she tends to post photos that are just little slices of life with her husband, Daisy or their 2-year-old Otis:
RELATED: Olivia Wilde talks about directing, 'Vinyl,' and singing to her son Otis
Looks like things are working out just fine.
