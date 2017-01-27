share tweet pin email

For most 34-year-olds, a 20-year-old photo is likely to show them playing with friends or acting in a school play.

Not so with LeAnn Rimes, who was already releasing music as a rock-solid pro!

My little 8 year old self. This was my first tape. #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback #thathair #whereitallbegan A photo posted by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Of course, what that means is that there are official photos of the 8-year-old Rimes, all done up and ready to take on the world, and she shared one on Instagram on Thursday.

In it, she's got the face of a child ... but the hair of a, let's say, older woman and is wearing a sweet red dress and earrings! It's from the cassette single cover of "From My Heart to Yours" from 1992, four years before she broke through big with "Blue."

But even she admits the coif is a little off, with the #thathair hashtag.

Eh, we all have those kind of pictures lying around somewhere. These days, Rimes is still recording (she released her latest album in 2016) and is married to actor Eddie Cibrian. And don't they look adorable together!

Supercross Lovers 🏍😍 #supercross #lovers #saturdaynight #playtime @eddiecibrian A photo posted by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Proof that hair errors are not forever!

