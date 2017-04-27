We're glad to know there's a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie coming out soon, "Dead Men Tell No Tales."
Otherwise, we might start worrying that Johnny Deep has a bit too much free time on his hands.
That's because on Wednesday, the actor turned up in full Captain Jack Sparrow costume inside the classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, delighting and totally surprising visitors!
Naturally, multiple cameras were up and rolling at the time as visitors sailed by, catching Depp waving his arms and sword, drunkenly swaying as the captain's wont to do.
Later, he also came out to the front of the ride to greet the crowds.
"Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him," a rider told E! News. "He acted exactly like his character in the movies."
Ah, we have missed ye, Captain Sparrow!
"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the fifth movie in the franchise, is set to premiere in Shanghai's Disney Resort on May 11, the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in mainland China.
Americans will have to wait until May 26 to get their pirate fix again. Alternatively, you could head to Disneyland and hope Depp is still wandering around!
