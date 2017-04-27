share tweet pin email

We're glad to know there's a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie coming out soon, "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Otherwise, we might start worrying that Johnny Deep has a bit too much free time on his hands.

Sick RT @ItsMandizzle: Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/4fzVNltzbU — David Vï¸ (@EsBeeDave) April 27, 2017

That's because on Wednesday, the actor turned up in full Captain Jack Sparrow costume inside the classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, delighting and totally surprising visitors!

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

Naturally, multiple cameras were up and rolling at the time as visitors sailed by, catching Depp waving his arms and sword, drunkenly swaying as the captain's wont to do.

Later, he also came out to the front of the ride to greet the crowds.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

"Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him," a rider told E! News. "He acted exactly like his character in the movies."

Ah, we have missed ye, Captain Sparrow!

Just saw #johnnydepp at Disney land! SO AMAZING AHH pic.twitter.com/EaBUIWXsE7 — sam (@smccrackenn) April 27, 2017

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the fifth movie in the franchise, is set to premiere in Shanghai's Disney Resort on May 11, the first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in mainland China.

Everett Collection Captain Jack Sparrow, at your service.

Americans will have to wait until May 26 to get their pirate fix again. Alternatively, you could head to Disneyland and hope Depp is still wandering around!

