Johnny Depp: I'm willing to replace Alec Baldwin as Trump on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin has already indicated that he may not be doing his impression of President Trump on "Saturday Night Live" much longer, meaning someone else may be needed to step up and fill the void.

That person just might be ... Johnny Depp?

"Basically, Alec’s done all the work," Depp told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday. "I can just copy him."

Copying Baldwin might be difficult for Depp. Unlike most of America, he hasn't actually seen Baldwin's Trump impression, he said.

DeGeneres was shocked at that admission.

"Well, I've seen Trump do Trump, which is shocking to me," Depp said in his usual deadpan.

NBCU Photo Bank Could Johnny Depp be one day filling Alec Baldwin's presidential shoes on "Saturday Night Live"?

That's not to say Captain Jack Sparrow doesn't already have experience impersonating Trump. Depp played him last year in a 50-minute "Funny or Die" parody called "The Art of the Deal: The Movie."

He even delivered a quick line for Ellen in Trump's inflection, saying "Nobody could be more presidential."

"I just love that fact that he's unable — even worse than me — he's unable to form a sentence that becomes vocabulary that works together,'' Depp said.

Scott Stump