Alec Baldwin may be stepping down as president soon.

In an interview with Extra, the actor said that he may not be doing his impression of President Trump on "Saturday Night Live" much longer because, "I don't know how much more people can take it."

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,'' Baldwin told Mario Lopez. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried...that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation."

The 58-year-old actor's pouty, bumbling impersonation of Trump has become a fan favorite since it debuted in the season 42 premiere in October.

In response, Trump has ripped into both Baldwin and "SNL" on Twitter, calling the show "a complete hit job."

Baldwin told Lopez he was hoping Trump's temperament would improve when he took over the presidency, but he's not seen any change.

"Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship,'' he said. "He remains bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, 'You won!'"

Baldwin also doesn't anticipate breaking out his Trump impression at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, which Trump will not be attending.

"I don’t think it’s going to happen,'' he said. "I don’t think they want that, for their prestige and their integrity, I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were...I don’t know what kind of program they're going to have.

"If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they do. I think they may have a whole other idea."

