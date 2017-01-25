share tweet pin email

Christian Grey and Ana Steele are headed back to the silver screen!

With the upcoming release of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker," this Valentine's Day, things are getting steamy.

Do you consider yourself a "Fifty Shades" super fan? Well you're in luck because TODAY, with the help of our sister company Universal Pictures, is sending two winners and a guest of their choice to a "Fifty Shades Darker" Masquerade Ball and premiere in sunny Los Angeles.

To enter, fill out the form below and send a a fan photo showing why you should win a trip to the ball and premiere alongside the stars of the film.

Winners and their guests will receive travel and lodging with as well as two tickets to the ball and premiere. And that's not all — as part of the contest, you'll be hooked up with hair and makeup ahead of the evening's affair to get you and your guest all dolled up.

We can't wait see all of the submissions!