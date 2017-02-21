Emma Watson sings 'Belle' in new 'Beauty and the Beast' clip — and it's perfect

share tweet pin email

So far, we've gone behind the scenes, checked out the posters and learned how star Dan Stevens dealt with his beastly transformation in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's animated classic, "Beauty and the Beast."

What we haven't really seen yet is Belle (Emma Watson) in her memorable opening scenes, where she strolls through town and is shown as a local — who's also a bit of an outsider.

Disney Movie Trailers / YouTube Emma Watson as Belle in "Beauty and the Beast."

Well, time to remedy that situation! Say "bonjour" to a special clip released Monday:

In the clip, Watson brings Belle (aka Beauty) to life with her namesake tune originally written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the 1991 musical.

"I was like, 'I have to tell this story. Oh, my God if I don't do this, nothing else makes sense,'" Watson told Entertainment Weekly in the magazine's cover story. "(It) made me feel that I had something else to give and offer."

We just bet!

"Beauty and the Beast" opens in theaters on March 17.

