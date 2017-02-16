Watch as 'Beauty and the Beast' cast takes you behind the scenes in new video

share tweet pin email

It's movie magic!

The stars of the new live-action "Beauty and the Beast" are revealing how they brought the fairy tale to life in an exciting new behind-the-scenes video made just for fans.

In the video, Emma Watson (Belle) and Dan Stevens (The Beast) open up about their longtime love for Disney's 1991 animated classic, while director Bob Condon explains why he welcomed the challenge to remake "the most beautiful and perfect movie."

RELATED: Dan Stevens reveals beastly process behind 'Beauty and the Beast' transformation on TODAY

Condon says it was "a great opportunity to tell (the story) in a live-action, fully photo-real version and "to distinguish Belle again 25 years later as a 21st century heroine."

The two-minute clip begins with footage from the animated version and gradually switches to thrilling real-life scenes of Watson, Stevens and many of their co-stars, including Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Luke Evans (Gaston), Ewan McGregor (Lumier) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette).

Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: New 'Beauty and the Beast' posters are here — and they're perfect!

Fans even get glimpses of crew members building Belle's village, as well as the film's composers creating its soaring score.

"It will remind you of all the beauty of the original," says Evans.

"But also expand on it and give it more detail and more depth," adds Watson.

Watch the entire video above!

"Beauty and the Beast" hits theaters on March 17.