Ed Sheeran TODAY concert: What you need to know

Ed Sheeran is returning to TODAY! The English singer-songwriter, who is best known for his hits, "Shape Of You" and "Castle on the Hill," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 8

Hashtag: #EdSheeranTODAY

Fan passes: Click here to request a fan pass for you and a guest!

Greg Williams

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.