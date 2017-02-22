Ed Sheeran TODAY concert: What you need to know

Ed Sheeran is returning to TODAY! The English singer-songwriter, who is best known for his hits, "Shape Of You" and "Castle on the Hill," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Ed Sheeran announces 'very special' concert on TODAY plaza March 8Play Video - 0:32
Details:
- Date: Wednesday, March 8
- Hashtag: #EdSheeranTODAY
- Fan passes: Click here to request a fan pass for you and a guest!
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.