13 celebrities you may have forgotten guest-starred on 'The Golden Girls'

Break out the cheesecake!

“The Golden Girls” is coming to Hulu on Feb. 13, and we're preparing for an epic binge-watching session with a look back at the NBC series’ most memorable guest stars.

More than a few familiar faces joined the beloved Miami foursome over the show’s seven seasons. How many of the following do you remember?

Burt Reynolds

ABC via Getty Images Burt Reynolds arrived to pick up Sophia at the end of the 1986 episode "Ladies of the Evening."

Blanche is elated when she wins three tickets to a movie premiere and party hosted by the movie star, but she, Rose and Dorothy miss out on their big night when a misunderstanding lands them in jail. However, Sophia — excluded from the girls' original plans — goes in their place and winds up scoring a lunch date with Reynolds himself (Season 2, episode 2).

Mario Lopez

NBC via Getty Images Mario Lopez was a student Dorothy tutored in the 1987 episode "Dorothy's Prized Pupil."

Before the days of Bayside High, the dimpled “Saved by the Bell” star played Mario Sanchez, a student of Dorothy's who faces deportation after he pens a prize-winning story that draws attention to the fact that he’s not a U.S. citizen (Season 2, episode 21).

George Clooney

NBC George Clooney played an undercover officer in the 1987 episode "To Catch a Neighbor."

The A-lister — whose other TV credits from the era include “The Facts of Life” and “Roseanne” — appeared as an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing in stolen gems (Season 2, episode 24).

Mickey Rooney

ABC via Getty Images Mickey Rooney tried to woo Sophia in the 1988 episode "Larceny and Old Lace."

Rooney had a charming turn as Rocco, a suitor who tries to impress Sophia by pretending to be a former gangster (Season 3, episode 21).

Quentin Tarantino

NBC Quentin Tarantino can be seen in the back row of Elvis impersonators in this image from the 1988 episode "Sophia's Wedding."

When Sophia weds Max Weinstock, the widower of an old friend, Rose mixes up the guest list and accidentally sends invitations to the 10 Elvis impersonators she and Blanche planned to invite to their chapter meeting of the Elvis Presley fan club — if you look closely, you can spot the “Pulp Fiction” filmmaker as one of them (Season 4, episode 6).

Bob Hope

ABC via Getty Images Bob Hope made an appearance in the 1989 episode "You Gotta Have Hope."

The girls struggle to book talent for a charity fundraiser and scoff at Rose’s insistence that Hope — who she’s convinced is her biological father — will emcee the event. But to everyone’s surprise, the Hollywood legend shows up to save the day after all (Season 4, episode 17).

Jeffrey Tambor

NBC Jeffrey Tambor played one of Dorothy's doctors in the 1989 episode "Sick and Tired."

The “Transparent” actor played one of several doctors who fail to diagnose a chronic illness Dorothy has been suffering from (Season 5. episode 1).

Dick Van Dyke

ABC via Getty Images Dick Van Dyke dated Dorothy in the 1989 episode "Love Under the Big Top."

Dorothy is happily dating one of Miami’s top lawyers (Van Dyke) … until he announces he's giving up his legal career to be a full-time circus clown (Season 5, episode 5).

Jerry Orbach

ABC via Getty Images Jerry Orbach romanced Dorothy in the 1990 episode "Cheaters."

The “Law & Order” star played Glenn O’Brien, a formerly married man who had an affair with Dorothy four years earlier and wants to rekindle the flame after splitting from his wife (Season 5, episode 22).

Sonny Bono

ABC via Getty Images Sonny Bono played himself in the 1990 episode "Mrs. George Devereaux."

Bono, playing himself, tries to woo Dorothy in a dream sequence that also sees Blanche reuniting with her late husband, George (Season 6, episode 9).

Debbie Reynolds

ABC via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds nearly moved in with the girls in the 1991 episode "There Goes the Bride."

Reynolds joined the girls as Truby, a prospective roommate set to move in when Dorothy remarries her “yutz” of an ex-husband, Stan — but Dorothy calls off the nuptials after Stan presents her with a pre-nup, leaving Truby to find another home (Season 6, episode 17).

Alex Trebek

NBC via Getty Images Alex Trebek played himself in the 1992 episode "Questions and Answers."

When “Jeopardy” tryouts are held in Miami, Dorothy dreams she’s a contestant — prompting an appearance from the mustachioed game-show host himself (Season 7, episode 16).

Leslie Nielsen

NBC via Getty Images Leslie Nielsen married Dorothy in the 1992 series finale, "One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest."

In the series’ unforgettable two-part finale, Dorothy ties the knot with Blanche’s Uncle Lucas (Nielsen) and ultimately moves out of the foursome’s house to live with him in Atlanta (Season 7, episode 23).