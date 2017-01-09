The "Gilmore Girls" revival gave viewers a look at life in Stars Hollow almost a decade after the original series signed off.
But that's not all — it also gave them a huge cliffhanger.
At the very end of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," Rory (Alexis Bledel) revealed that she's (spoiler alert!) expecting a baby.
That bombshell left fans wondering if they should be expecting more episodes, and now the actress behind the young mom-to-be has something to say about that.
More Television videos
Lisa Edelstein: ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ is an amazing experience
Brad Pitt resurfaces at Golden Globes; Kim Kardashian robbery suspects arrested
KLG and Hoda: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn should host Golden Globes
As TODAY turns 65, look back at our most star-studded moments
RELATED: Netflix may have just dropped a huge 'Gilmore Girls' hint with this pic
Despite plenty of more-"Gilmore" buzz, Bledel told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, “I don’t know ... It hasn't been a conversation as of yet."
That might come as a surprise to anyone who thought a recent tweet from Netflix, which teased the paternity of Rory's bundle of joy, could be confirmation of a new season.
“All of us are just wanting to tell a good story," Bledel explained at the event, according to Variety. "The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story.”
RELATED: More 'Gilmore Girls'? See what the cast had to say on TODAY
But when it comes to the story behind the father of Rory's baby — who could be Logan, Paul or Rory's one-night Wookiee — the actress admitted she hasn't given it a lot of thought.
“I honestly haven’t gone down that path of imagining it," she said. Instead, she leaves that to show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
"It all lives in Amy’s imagination,” Bledel added. “She has a very clear vision and always has.”
And for now, fans will have to wait and see if her vision returns to the small screen once more.
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.