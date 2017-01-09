share tweet pin email

The "Gilmore Girls" revival gave viewers a look at life in Stars Hollow almost a decade after the original series signed off.

But that's not all — it also gave them a huge cliffhanger.

Netflix Rory and Lorelai have a revealing conversation in the closing minutes of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

At the very end of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," Rory (Alexis Bledel) revealed that she's (spoiler alert!) expecting a baby.

That bombshell left fans wondering if they should be expecting more episodes, and now the actress behind the young mom-to-be has something to say about that.

Despite plenty of more-"Gilmore" buzz, Bledel told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, “I don’t know ... It hasn't been a conversation as of yet."

That might come as a surprise to anyone who thought a recent tweet from Netflix, which teased the paternity of Rory's bundle of joy, could be confirmation of a new season.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

“All of us are just wanting to tell a good story," Bledel explained at the event, according to Variety. "The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

But when it comes to the story behind the father of Rory's baby — who could be Logan, Paul or Rory's one-night Wookiee — the actress admitted she hasn't given it a lot of thought.

“I honestly haven’t gone down that path of imagining it," she said. Instead, she leaves that to show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Netflix Will fans ever learn the father of Rory's baby? For now, they'll have to wait to even find out if they'll ever find out.

"It all lives in Amy’s imagination,” Bledel added. “She has a very clear vision and always has.”

And for now, fans will have to wait and see if her vision returns to the small screen once more.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.