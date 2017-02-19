share tweet pin email

Most parents will agree that no "Star Trek" can compare to the lifelong journey of raising a child. So Zoe Saldana is in for her biggest adventure yet!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old actress announced that she and husband Marco Perego are now parents three times over.

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!" A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," Saldana wrote in the Instagram caption. "We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

Cy and Bowie, Saldana and Perego's 2-year-old twins, are also pictured.

RELATED: Zoe Saldana reveals 'flood of emotions' after premature birth of twin sons

Saldana has been an open book on the challenges of motherhood, from the harrowing premature birth of the twins to the struggles of getting her body back. Last year, Saldana also revealed that she suffers from an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which led her to take ownership of her lifestyle to improve her health.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Zoe Saldana: Donald Trump won because 'we also became bullies' Play Video - 0:30 Zoe Saldana: Donald Trump won because 'we also became bullies' Play Video - 0:30

RELATED: Zoe Saldana reveals her struggle with an autoimmune disease

While we appreciate her willingness to share the hard stuff, we hope these early days of baby #3 are filled with mostly joy and, well, zen.

Congrats to this beautiful family!