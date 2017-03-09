NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has some breaking news: He's gonna be a grandfather soon!
Holt's son Stefan, who works as an anchor and reporter for NBC New York, posted photos on Instagram Wednesday that appear to show the reveal party: Stefan and wife Morgan holding a cake, and then the whole gang (including Lester, Lester's wife Carol and Lester's other son Cameron) surrounded by blue balloons, grinning.
RELATED: 'Hi Dad': Watch Lester Holt and son's sweet on-air moment
It couldn't have come on a better day for the senior Holt, who turned 58 on Wednesday and therefore had a second reason for cake:
Plus, his wife Carol posted this adorable baby photo we just had to share:
But back to the parents-to-be: Stefan was hired at WNBC in Feb. 2016, and was brought in from Chicago. He and Morgan met at Pepperdine Univeristy in Malibu, and the pair wed in July 2012. The newcomer will be their first child.
More Pregnancy videos
See why this mom is proud of the scars she has from having triplets
Couple’s epic gender reveal goes awry, with a bang
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
Watch Dylan Dreyer’s husband hilariously try to scare her into labor
The Holts are clearly a tight-knit family who love hanging out together for important occasions:
RELATED: Lester Holt meets 7-year-old boy whose 'Lester Holt' interview went viral
Still, we can't help but wonder: Will Baby Holt be following in the family news tradition? You'll have to tune in much, much later to find out!
Congratulations to all!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.