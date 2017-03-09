share tweet pin email

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has some breaking news: He's gonna be a grandfather soon!

Holt's son Stefan, who works as an anchor and reporter for NBC New York, posted photos on Instagram Wednesday that appear to show the reveal party: Stefan and wife Morgan holding a cake, and then the whole gang (including Lester, Lester's wife Carol and Lester's other son Cameron) surrounded by blue balloons, grinning.

@stefholt4ny / instagram The Holt family: Morgan, Cameron, Carol, Lester and Stefan celebrating the exciting baby news.

Breaking news! A new member of the Holt family will be joining us in September! #itsaboy #babyholt #pregnancyannouncement A post shared by Stefan Holt (@stefholt4ny) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

RELATED: 'Hi Dad': Watch Lester Holt and son's sweet on-air moment

It couldn't have come on a better day for the senior Holt, who turned 58 on Wednesday and therefore had a second reason for cake:

.@moonatics Thanks and happy birthday to you too. Appreciate all the good wishes. Wish I could share my cake with you all! pic.twitter.com/1ePzH58bTp — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) March 8, 2017

Plus, his wife Carol posted this adorable baby photo we just had to share:

Happy 58th Birthday to the wonderful man I married!

pic.twitter.com/dq1ZHVQrfs — Carol Holt (@CarolHagenHolt) March 8, 2017

But back to the parents-to-be: Stefan was hired at WNBC in Feb. 2016, and was brought in from Chicago. He and Morgan met at Pepperdine Univeristy in Malibu, and the pair wed in July 2012. The newcomer will be their first child.

The Holts are clearly a tight-knit family who love hanging out together for important occasions:

RELATED: Lester Holt meets 7-year-old boy whose 'Lester Holt' interview went viral

Still, we can't help but wonder: Will Baby Holt be following in the family news tradition? You'll have to tune in much, much later to find out!

Congratulations to all!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.