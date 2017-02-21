Lester Holt meets 7-year-old boy whose 'Lester Holt' interview went viral

share tweet pin email

Jaden, the 7-year-old boy who went viral for name-checking Lester Holt in a hilarious interview with a local reporter, had the opportunity to meet the NBC Nightly News anchor in person Tuesday — and it was just as awesome as you’d expect it would be.

Jaden melted hearts earlier this month when, during an interview at Portland International Airport, he told reporter Drew Carney of NBC affiliate KGW, "I was wondering, I didn't really see you on TV that much .... Lester Holt? Usually you see him more on the news than you."

Jaden was a little more reserved when he saw Holt at 30 Rock on Tuesday.

WATCH: @LesterHoltNBC's biggest little fan, Jaden, stopped by for a visit at 30 Rock today. More tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/JUMYarZqVi — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 21, 2017

“I hear you watch Nightly News?” Holt asked the boy. Jaden nodded yes, saying he tunes in with his grandmother.

RELATED: Local reporter is not Lester Holt, and this kid is not happy about it

Jaden toured the office with Holt and they became good friends — and possibly future bandmates!

Both musicians, @LesterHoltNBC showed Jaden one of his bass guitars in his office during Jaden's visit to @NBCNightlyNews today. pic.twitter.com/6cxEzkbdYj — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 21, 2017

It was undoubtedly a thrill for Jaden ... and for Holt, too.

Finally finally I got to meet Jaden! He paid a visit to our newsroom today. Great kid. His airport interview still makes me smile. pic.twitter.com/duSRSy0bUh — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) February 21, 2017

NBC Nightly News will have more on Jaden’s visit tonight.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fan Play Video - 1:31 Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fan Play Video - 1:31

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.