Lester Holt meets 7-year-old boy whose 'Lester Holt' interview went viral

Jaden, the 7-year-old boy who went viral for name-checking Lester Holt in a hilarious interview with a local reporter, had the opportunity to meet the NBC Nightly News anchor in person Tuesday — and it was just as awesome as you’d expect it would be.
Jaden melted hearts earlier this month when, during an interview at Portland International Airport, he told reporter Drew Carney of NBC affiliate KGW, "I was wondering, I didn't really see you on TV that much .... Lester Holt? Usually you see him more on the news than you."
More News videos
Trump administration to roll out tough new immigration rules, new executive order on refugee policy
Bye-bye, Bao Bao! Beloved giant panda returning home to China
Uber investigates after former engineer alleges ‘horrifying’ sexual harassment in blog post
7 kids rescued by strangers after falling through frozen Central Park pond
Jaden was a little more reserved when he saw Holt at 30 Rock on Tuesday.
“I hear you watch Nightly News?” Holt asked the boy. Jaden nodded yes, saying he tunes in with his grandmother.
RELATED: Local reporter is not Lester Holt, and this kid is not happy about it
Jaden toured the office with Holt and they became good friends — and possibly future bandmates!
It was undoubtedly a thrill for Jaden ... and for Holt, too.
NBC Nightly News will have more on Jaden’s visit tonight.
Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fanPlay Video - 1:31
Kathie Lee and Hoda love this 7-year-old Lester Holt fanPlay Video - 1:31
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.