share tweet pin email

Whatever Facebook posts you have planned for the rest of the day probably won’t get as many likes as the announcement that Mark Zuckerberg just made on his site.

The Facebook founder and his wife, Priscilla Chan, just shared the happy news that they’re expecting their second child, a baby girl. That means their 15-month-old daughter, Max, is getting a sister!

Zuckerberg’s post came with photos of himself and Chan hanging out with their respective siblings when they were kids. If only we could “love” the picture of Zuckerberg with his sisters by the pumpkins more than once!

The announcement itself is a beautiful tribute to Zuckerberg’s marriage, his family and women in general.

“After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child,” Zuckerberg, 32, wrote. “When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

Zuckerberg continued his message by showing appreciation for his three sisters and Chan’s two sisters.

“We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman,” he concluded.

RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg's daughter is walking! Watch Max's first steps in a whole new way

It’s the perfect message on the heels of the world’s celebration of International Women’s Day 24 hours earlier.

As Zuckerberg alluded to in his post, he and Chan had previously struggled to conceive. It was something that they decided to be open about, as Chan, 32, explained to TODAY in an interview last September.

"There are really dark moments where you think you're alone. And when we realized that we weren't and that there were other people traveling along the same road with you,” she said. “I think having that, knowing that you're not alone, was incredibly important for us. And we wanted others to know that they weren't alone, either."

RELATED: Priscilla Chan: How our daughter drives Mark Zuckerberg and me to do good

Zuckerberg and Chan are as proud as any parents you’ll find on Facebook. In recent months they’ve chronicled Max’s milestones on the site, from her first word to her first birthday to her first steps. We can’t wait to see Max’s first Facebook photos with her new sister.

Congratulations to Zuckerberg and his family!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Priscilla Chan on $3 billion giveaway, husband Mark Zuckerberg, daughter Max Play Video - 4:53 Priscilla Chan on $3 billion giveaway, husband Mark Zuckerberg, daughter Max Play Video - 4:53

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.